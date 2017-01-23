Indore: Liquor worth Rs 3 cr seized, two held

Indore: A team of excise officials on Sunday seized 3,600 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 3 crore from two container trucks on AB Road on the outskirts of the city. Two persons ferrying the illicit liquor were arrested, while their two accomplices managed to escape. The consignment loaded from Haryana was heading to Gujarat.

Following a tip off, a team led by ADO Devesh Chaturvedi reached Manpur and stopped two container trucks loaded with liquor early morning. Each truck was carrying 1,800 cartons. The two arrested were identified as Jagat Singh and Hemant, residents of Mahendragarh in Haryana. The raid was conducted on the direction of assistant commissioner (excise) Sanjeev Kumar Dubey and under the guidance of control room incharge AS Sisodiya.

Sisodiya told Free Press that the consignment was on way to Gujarat from Haryana. The arrested are being interrogated. A search for their accomplices has also been launched. A case under Section 34 (2) of the MP Excise Act has been lodged in this regard.