Indore: Lioness Megha delivers four cubs in city zoo

Indore: Much to the delight to wildlife enthusiasts, a lioness on Friday gave birth to four cubs in city zoo.

“Cubs were delivered by lioness Megha at 1.30 am. The mother and cubs are healthy and safe,” said zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav. Nearly after two years, any feline delivered babies at this facility. So, there was jubilation in the zoo on Friday. However, there were concerns also about safety of newborns as in past felines mistakenly killed their own cubs due to mishandling. “After some time, we will try to separate cubs from their mother,” he said.

Asked can’t the zoo official tranquilize Megha and separate her from cubs, Yadav said the wild cats become very weak after delivery. “Tranquilization may kill Megha, so we will not try that option,” he added. The zoo officials tried to install a CCTV camera near Megha’s cage but she got irrigated seeing humans near her cage. “We feared that she may hurt her babies so we dropped the idea,” Yadav said.

However, employees have been deployed to keep a watch on cubs 24×7. “A vet has also been told to be present so if any emergency occurs he may deal with it,” Yadav said.