Indore: Lease deed of Regal Talkies expires, what next?

Lease deed of Regal Talkies, which screened movies for 84 years, expired on Tuesday midnight. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which denied renewal of the lease of the theatre, said that it would now file an application with SDM to acquire the property. In 1934, Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar had given this property to Kathuriya family.

For 84 years, this theatre screened films that entertained people. Kathuriya had lately applied for renewal of lease deed of the theatre but the IMC declined its application saying that it would take back possession of the property. The IMC also filed a caveat in the court over the matter. On Tuesday night, the lease deed of the theatre exhausted. Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh said that they would apply for taking possession of the property back.

“We will run some commercial activity from the property,” he said. Meanwhile, sources claimed that the theatre operator has already obtained stay from the court on seizure of property by IMC.