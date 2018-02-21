Indore leads in state with 8 varsities followed by Bhopal having 7

Indore: Renaissance College of Commerce and Management, one of the leading colleges in city, has been upgraded to a private university. State government had approved the college’s proposal for a private university last year but it officially became a university on Tuesday, with Raj Bhawan nominating Swapnil Kothari as the newly-made university’s chancellor.

While Kothari will be chancellor, the Governor will be Visitor of the Renaissance University.

Kothari said that the aim of Renaissance University would be to provide quality education to its students and produce industry-ready workforce. The university would start admission process shortly, he informed.

The university is coming up on more than 32 acre land in village Revati on Ujjain road. Nearly 90 per cent of construction work has already been completed. The university would run programmes in disciplines including management, commerce, arts, fashion designing, interior designing, event management, performing arts, library sciences and agriculture.

CAN’T AFFILIATE COLLEGES: Private universities will not only have autonomy for designing curriculum, conducting exams and evaluating answer books but it would also have power to confer degree. However, these universities will not have the authority to affiliate colleges or run off-campus study centres

“We will run courses in all streams barring medical and engineering streams,” said Kothari.

With Renaissance College becoming university, the total number of private universities in the city reached to eight, highest in the state, followed by seven private universities in Bhopal.

Besides Renaissance College, the other seven private universities in the city are: Oriental University, Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya, Malwanchal University, Medi-caps University, APJ Abdul Kalam University, Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences and SAGE University.

Besides, the city also has state government run Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Management which has right to confer degree.

DAVV vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that it’s good to see that more and more colleges are upgrading themselves as private universities. “If a college can improve its standards and deliver, there is nothing wrong in upgrading it as university,” he said.