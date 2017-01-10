Indore: Laughter is the best medicine for them

Indore: Sarita Chugh, 53, a resident of Suniket Apartments here was suffering from arthritis and because of this disease she had faced numerous problems. However, for her laughter turned out to be the best medicine after joining a local laughter yoga club.

She said, “My health is back to normal and I feel more confident and energetic. I have started living my life again with a positive attitude”.

In Indore, the trend of laughter yoga club is increasing gradually.

Local Suniket Laughter Club was started by Jagat Singh Bisht and Radhika Bisht. They are certified laughter yoga teachers from Laughter Yoga University, Bengaluru. The club was established on October 17, 2010. State Bank Foundation Institute “Chetana”, another club, is also run by Bisht for bank staff.

“Wisdom, happiness and peace are the key to laughter,” said Bisht. “I have got enough from the society, so I decided to give back something which will help people to live a happy life,” he added.

Radhika, who works mainly for women, had started free yoga classes and yoga kitty within her society. “Laughter is childlike playfulness,” said Radhika. According to the duo, laughter yoga is a stress buster and it also gives positive attitude towards life.

Another person spreading happiness is Dr Gurmeet Singh Narang , who started Tavleen Foundation in Indore in January 2009. He is a certified happiness teacher from the USA. This foundation works for society to spread happiness. “Laughter is a tool of happiness,” said Dr Narang.

“Our brain cannot differentiate between real and artificial laughter. Hence artificial laughter also benefits us. It also helps to increase concentration,” said Dr Swati Prasad, a clinical psychiatrist.

According to Dr Rekha Arya, psychiatrist, laughter yoga has power to heal physical and mental stress. It releases positive hormone within the body and is harmless.