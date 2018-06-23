Indore: Last date to apply for BEd counselling today
Indore: Students seeking admission in BEd course and have not applied for admission should apply immediately. The registration for first round of BEd counselling ends on Saturday. “Registrations for BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd and four other teacher education programmes had started from June 15. Nine days were given to students to apply for first round of counselling,” said Indore division additional director KN Chaturvedi. He said that the online registration window would be shut on Saturday. However, the document verification will continue till June 25. Document verification is must for securing admission in the two-year course.
Chaturvedi said that the seat allocation for first round would be done on July 5. “If seats remained vacant after first round, then second round would be conducted from July 12 to 17. For second round, fresh registration will be done,” he said. He also added that the DHE schedule carries day for third round as well but that will be held only if seats remained vacant in colleges after two rounds.
PG merit list not announced
Department of Higher Education was supposed to announce first merit list of students seeking admission in traditional PG courses but the list did not come out till late Friday evening. All the students and colleges kept waiting for the list but to no avail. Source said that the DHE could not release the list due to some technical glitches. They added that the list would be declared on Saturday. Nearly 66000 students are vying for admission in PG courses including MSc, MA, MCom, MSW etc. Besides, the first merit list of students seeking admission in conventional UG courses is also to come on Saturday. More than 2.73 lakh students are in race for admission in UG courses.