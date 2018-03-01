Indore: Last date to apply for affiliation extended to March 9

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has extended the last date to apply for affiliation and renewal of affiliation till March 9. Earlier, the deadline was February 27. “The deadline has been extended following request by some colleges that could not apply for affiliation and renewal of affiliation till February 27,” Registrar Ajay Verma said.

He further said that this is the last opportunity for the colleges to apply.

“The deadline will not be extended after March 9, so all the colleges that have obtained no objection certificates from the State government should apply within the prescribed time limit,” he added.

The university has called applications online through MPOnline portal. After the applications are received, the DAVV constitutes teams for pre-affiliation inspections of the colleges.

The university would have to conduct pre-affiliation inspections at around 200 colleges out of 280 under its jurisdiction and award affiliation to them before commencement of session 2018-19. The remaining 80 colleges have permanent affiliation. They would just need to submit affiliation fees. Director of college development council, Sumant Katiyal said that about 400 teachers would be roped into the task of conducting inspections at colleges under DAVV.

Vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that the university will wind up affiliation exercise by June end and grant affiliation to all the deserving college before commence to session 2018-19.

Ajay Tiwari is new chief warden

School of Computer Science faculty Prof Ajay Tiwari has been appointed as chief warden of the university hostels. He has been replaced by Shakti Banerjee who had been chief warden for past five years. Tiwari is also press controller of the university.

DAVV inks pact with Thai varsity

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has inked a pact with a Thailand university for research and exchange programme.

“University Of Phayao and the DAVV have signed an MoU research operation and exchange programmes of students and faculty members,” said DAVV vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

As per the MoU, DAVV would be able to send its students to Thailand university under exchange programme and visa-vice.

Besides, the two university would cooperate each other in research.