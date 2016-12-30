Indore: Large quantities of controlled drugs seized, six arrested

INDORE: Riding on arrest and seizure of controlled substance few months ago, the narcotics wing personnel seized large quantities of same drugs in two separate actions and arrested six persons. The accused have been booked under NDPS Act and are being questioned.

According to Varun Kapoor, ADG (Narcotics), acting on the information provided by two accused in jail, a police team on December 26 intercepted two men on a scooter near Drushtiheen Kalyan Sangh near Fire Brigade office.

A search on the their person revealed large quantities of Alporazolam tablets and Forex Syrup containing Codeine Phosphate, both falling under controlled substance. Both were booked under NDPS Act and questioned.

Following an exhaustive interrogation of these two accused, the police arrested two more persons taking the total of arrested persons to four.

The four accused were identified as Sonu Malviya (33), a resident of Krishnabagh Colony; Ravi Choudhary (21), a resident of Ambikapuri; Rochuk Agrawal (26), a resident of Vidya Palace and Rahul Kachi (21), a resident of Karimbaksh Nagar.

1500 tablets of Alporazolam and 400 bottles of Forex Syrup containing Codeine Phosphate were seized by the team.

As the questioning progressed, the four accused told police that the controlled substance from Bhopal is to be delivered in city. Acting on this information, police again detained two more suspects on a motorcycle opposite to Hanuman Mandir, MOG Lines near Gangwal Bus Stand.

A search was conducted and large quantities of controlled substance from their possession. The accused were identified as Rajesh Rathore (41), a resident of Veena Nagar and employed as a manger in Wilson Laboratories and Rohan Verma, a resident of the same colon. They have been booked under various Sections of the NDPS Act.