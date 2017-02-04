Indore: Kshatriya Rathore Samaj district committee formed

Dewas: The triennial elections of Kshatriya Rathore Community District Committee Dewas’s second session (2016-2019) concluded unanimously followed by formation of district committee. Those appointed include Ramgopal Rathore as district president, Om Rathore as acting district president, Rajneesh Rathore as general secretary, Heeralal Rathore as joint general secretary, Tejmal Rathore as treasurer, Suneel Rathore as co-treasurer and Anandilal Rathore as publicity officer, informed chief electoral in-charge Radheshyam Rathore.
