Indore: Kothari College accused of scholarship fraud, probe ordered

Indore: An ex-employee of Kothari College of Management Science and Technology has filed a complaint with Lokayukta police alleging that the college siphoned off crores of rupees meant for funding education of students belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories by showing fake admissions.

The Lokayukta police forwarded the compliant to Department of Higher Education (DHE) on whose instructions Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has constituted a four-member committee to probe into the allegation.

The committee comprises faculty of management dean Jayant Sonwalkar, School of Languages head Laxman Shinde, SB Singh and deputy registrar (administration) Yeshwant Patel.

The committee has been given seven days to complete the probe and submit report with its recommendations.

Former lab technician of Kothari College, Tarun Likhar in his complaint alleged that the college alleged showed fake admissions of several SC/ST and OBC students to avail scholarship and incurred loss of crore of rupees on government.

He claimed that the college in session 2011-12 had showed 29 admissions in BSc (IT) first year even when there were only two students in the course.

“I had obtained this information using RTI application,” the complainant said adding that the college also showed fake admissions in other courses as well.

Taking the matter seriously, the DHE directed the university to probe into the matter and recommend necessary action in the case.

“A case of fraud would be registered against the college if the complaint was found true,” said DAVV registrar VK Singh.

The university may also withdraw affiliation to the college if it was found indulged in scholarship fraud.