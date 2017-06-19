Indore: Kishanganj police lodge FIR against two school staffers

Mhow: Kishanganj police on Sunday lodged an FIR against two school employees (trainers) in connection with death of Anshul Namdev.

According to information, the police booked Nadeem, son of Abdul Nafis, of Indore and Vishal, son of Raju Vaghmare, a resident of Mhowgaon under Section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The police said that investigation in the matter had started.

Seven-year-old Anshul, a student of Class 2 at La Sagesse School on Rau Harsola road drowned in the school swimming pool on Friday afternoon.

Staff at Kisanganj police station said that the school trainer was teaching schoolchildren how to swim when some children started screaming as they started drowning. Most of them, who had panicked, were saved.

The school administration first took Anshul to a private hospital in Kisanganj where he was declared brought dead. The police said that the private hospital staff suggested that the body should be taken to the civil hospital but the school administration, without informing the police, took the body to Choithram Hospital in Indore.

The police were informed by Choithram Hospital staff concerned about the body of the child being brought there by school staff. Following the information by Choithram Hospital, a case was registered at Kisanganj police station. Family members of the child as well as other parents staged a protest at the school premises. They also had a heated exchange with school director, Devendra Sengar.

WR officials inspect pit line

Mhow: Western Railway Chief Operation Officer conducted inspection of the pit line here at Mhow railway station on Sunday. During inspection, he instructed the technical team to correct all the shortcomings there.