Indore: Kidnapped girl found in Sagar

Indore: The Class III girl student, kidnapped from Heera Nagar area, was recovered from Sagar. However, the woman, who allegedly kidnapped the girl, is still at large and a search is on for her now.

According to the police, Payal Solanki, a resident of Swastik Nagar, had gone missing on Saturday. As a missing person’s report was filed by her parents, the police started investigation into the matter and found that the girl was last seen with a woman in an auto-rickshaw. The police first traced the woman and then her mobile phone which showed her location first at Dewas and then at Bhopal. The trace finally led the police to a house in Sagar from where they recovered Payal and brought her back to the city. The woman, however, is still at large and a search is on for her now.