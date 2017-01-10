Indore: Kanadia Road & nearby Colonies – People still live in fear of theft

Indore: Residents of Kanadia Road and adjacent colonies still live under fear of crimes although some residents claimed that there has been significant drop in crime rates of late. However, residents did say that police should increase patrolling in the area to deter criminals. Residents also said that Dial 100 is available at Bengali Square and reaches the spot immediately when needed.

There has been significant rise in thefts and loots in colonies located between Bengali Square and Bypass Road in recent times causing fear among residents while police claimed that patrolling has been increased in the area both during day and night time.

Some time back thieves had entered Karuna Sagar Township, broke locks of over 50 flats and stole valuables. Vehicle thefts have occurred in Manavta Nagar and Sarvasampan Nagar while burglaries were reported in Sanchar Nagar and Vaibhav Nagar. Police have rounded up several suspects in connection with these matters but fear of crimes still lingers on even though residents are more alert now.

Roma Choure, a professional, said that there have been incidents in the last couple of months but the chain snatching incident two days ago in Survasuvidha Nagar has rattled the women in the area. Krishnendra Shrivastava, IT professional, said that besides Kanadia Road, Bicholi Hapsi Road also suffers from thefts and loots because roads are in darkness after Bengali Square and cops are nowhere to be seen.

Ankur Mehta, medical representative, said although crimes have not been reported lately, police should keep patrolling the areas as it works as deterrent. Police are seen in the night but they are absent in day time and therefore they need to be vigilant in day time as well.

Major crime

On January 6, 2017 two motorcycle-borne men snatched gold chain from Meena Jain in Survasuvidha Nagar and the incident that occurred in broad day light has thrown scare among the residents.

On February 21, 2014 someone had stolen bag of one Ramkrishna Sharma of Gwalior from a marriage garden while he was busy with marriage of his daughter. The bag contained Rs 3.10 lakh cash and other valuables.

On February 12, 2014, Kanadia police arrested one Roshni from Manavata Nagar on charges of stealing Rs 3.25 lakh worth jewellery from her neighbour Manish while he was not at home. The incident caused quite a stir in the area.

What they say?

“Police should keep an eye on suspicious persons while women should walk carefully on the road to avoid crime.”

Arpita Upadhaya, Resident

“Police patrol Kanadia Road and other colonies but their patrolling is confined to main road and not inner roads where crimes are perpetrated the most and therefore residents need to be alert.”

Ankit Yadav, Student

“There have been crimes before but lately nothing has been reported, but residents still need to be alert.”

Vikas Patidar, Resident

“Dial 100 vehicle is deployed at Bengali Square and responds immediately in the event of a crime. Presence of the vehicle has curbed the crimes.”

Mohit Vaman, Resident