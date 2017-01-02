Indore: Kalsangra’s wife asks government, Am I married or widow

Indore: Wife of ‘absconding’ accused of 2008 Malegaon blasts Ramji Kalsangra asked the Union and state governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to clear her status whether she is still married or a widow.

In a press conference on Sunday, Laxmi Kalsangra targeted the state and union governments along with ATS of Maharashtra for informing her and her family about the true status of her husband.

“Till two days ago, all investigation agencies including Maharashtra ATS and state governments were claiming that my husband Ramji Kalsangra is alive but Maharashtra ATS’ former senior inspector Mehmood Mujawar claimed in an application before the court that the duo was killed in custody by Maharashtra ATS officials in 2008 itself,” Laxmi said.

Laxmi said that she was not aware of whereabouts of her husband since 2008.

“I am unaware about his condition. A fair inquiry should be conducted into the claims made by Mujawar and information should be shared with us,” Laxmi said.

VK Dange, father of another accused Sandeep Dange, who was missing since 2008 and was also killed by the ATS, said, “At least, I should be informed whether my son is in this world or not. We should be given his mortal remains so that we can perform his last rites.”

Kalsangra was a resident of Shajapur district and was residing at Bengali Square in Indore while Dange was a resident of Lokmanya Nagar.