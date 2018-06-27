Indore: Jyotiraditya Scindia asks CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit mandis with him to know reality

Indore: Congress’s state election campaign committee head and Member of Parliament from Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday challenged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit mandis with him to check ground reality.

Targeting Chouhan for claiming farmers’ condition in state good, Scindia during his short visit to city said, “BJP has been spreading lies about the condition of farmers across the state. If Shivraj Singh Chouhan really cares about farmers, then he should visit mandis with me and see the reality by himself.”

Addressing media at the airport, he said that the prime minister had visited the city and saw only what the officials had shown. “He must stay in Madhya Pradesh more to know the poor state of farmers and corruptions in all departments,” he added. Scindia later visited Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s place and paid tributes to him.