Indore: Junior medicos beat up senior at Index College

Indore: In a second case of alleged “ragging and thrashing” at Index Medical College and Research Centre in last 20 days, three junior medicos bashed up one of their seniors as the latter threatened to file a complaint against them with their department head.

Police have received cross complaints on the matter.

Junior doctors at surgical department – Anil Yadav, Kaushlendra and KP Singh – had referred a patient to orthopaedic department on Tuesday night. A medico deployed in orthopaedic department, Noor Arshad objected to their move alleging that the trio had referred the patient to his department without primary examination. While talking to phone to them, Arshad threatened to lodge a complaint against the trio with their department head and asked them to put him on to their HoD.

Miffed over the threat, the trio went to Arshad and had a heated exchange with him which soon turned nasty. “They bashed him up saying how dared he thought of lodging a complaint against them to their senior”, eye-witnesses said.

The victim was injured in the incident and was admitted to MY Hospital from where he was discharged after primary treatment and medical examination.

After the incident, both the parties lodged complaint against each other. “While Arshad claimed that he was thrashed by the trio juniors, the latter stated that they were the ones who were beaten up by the former”, said Khudel police station ASI Bharat Singh Chauhan.

Police have accepted cross complaints on the matter and are investigating.

Meanwhile, college authorities said that they have handed over the case to disciplinary committee for inquiry.

“Whosoever will be found at fault will be punished”, the authorities said.

About 20 days ago, a student of this college had filed a complaint of ragging by senior students with Anti-Ragging Committee of University Grants Commission.

The college authorities had probed into the matter and denied ragging incident. However, the college had suspended three senior students for bothering their juniors. Later, they were pardoned.

RAGGING EVEN IF JUNIOR BEATS SENIOR

Even if a junior student beats up his senior then also it will be considered as a case of ragging, said Laxmikant Tripathi, dean student welfare at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. He said that previously, only those cases used to be considered under cases of ragging wherein a senior student rag or beat up his junior. But some years ago, the UGC amended the norms. “The new norms state that irrespective of senior or junior, if any student was bothered by another, the case will be considered as a case of ragging”, said Tripathi.