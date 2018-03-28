Indore: Journey to theatre has been hard says Antim Markandey

Indore: Creativity takes courage, but gives immense happiness in return for it. With courage to choose creativity over materialistic life, 27-year-old actor Antim Markandey has made his place on silver screen. Markandey, who is from city, will enact in the play, ‘The play that goes wrong’, which will be staged in the city in April this year.

Talking to Free Press, Antim said, “Art is not something that a logical person chooses to build a career but it is something that he uses to feed the soul before filing stomach,” Antim said. He comes from a family of service professionals who prefer stable income and an ideal 9 am to 5 pm job.

“My father is an accountant in district panchayat office and mother is a teacher. Our family has simple preference like job stability,” Antim said. Going against it, he felt more inclined towards theatre and chose life of an artiste. “I scored average marks in school. So, my parents did not mind when I participated and volunteered to dance and sing,” Antim said. His discovered his ambition in class X.

Recalling his earlier days, he said, “My first guru Sanjay Bhatt had organised theatre workshop in my school where I learned acting and also got a chance to perform the play in Bhopal.” He had played Juman Sheikh in the play, Panch Parmeshwar based on story written by Munshi Premchand. “I continued my studies while playing different characters in plays,” Antim said. After his graduation, his parents asked him to get a job.

“I wanted to become an artist but it was not easy,” Antim said. He decided to pursue company secretary course as per his parent’s wishes. “But I could not clear CS examinations, so my parents asked me to move to Khandwa and work on something that gets me a job,” Antim said. He came up with the idea of pursuing MBA and moved back to Indore in 2011. “Earlier, I came across an advertisement looking for people who can act in drama but they asked me to pay Rs 1,000, which was not possible,” Antim said.

He looked for opportunities to act but failed to get a chance. “In 2012, I decided to form my own drama troupe and in a year’s time I had a team. We staged our first play, Danga, by Gyandev Agnihotri,” Antim said. To manage his expenses, he became a coordinator for educational portal. “We rehearsed in evenings and staged seven plays in a year,” Antim added. His team won several awards by 2016. As he wanted to move to Mumbai, he saved money for a year. He has recently moved to Mumbai. After giving 30 auditions in a month, he played special roles in Meri Durga on Star Plus and Porus on Sony TV.