Indore: Join duty immediately or face termination: Warns CMHO

Indore: District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) on Monday has issued third warning letter to the agitating health employees to end their strike and to join work immediately else their contracts will not be renewed.

However, the CMHO’s warning did not make any impact on the agitating employees who continued their strike on Monday. Scores of patients are being troubled by the strike of contractual health employees for more than a month.

The stalemate between the department and agitators is severely affecting the health services, especially in rural areas like Simrol, Sanwer and Depalpur. Signaling stern action against the agitating health workers, CMHO Dr Nayak has served notices to the agitating workers to call off their stir by Tuesday.

“The orders were issued by the Mission Director of National Health Mission S Vishwanathan on Monday which we have forwarded to the employees warning that their contracts would not be renewed if did not return to work by March 27. We had warned them earlier on February 19 and March 12 as well,” Dr Nayak said.

He said that the agitating employees had met with the health minister Rustom Singh who had assured them to look after their demands and to take appropriate steps. “There is nothing left to agitate as the minister has given assurance and action on it is under process,” the CMHO added.

Meanwhile, media coordinator of Samvida Swasthya Karmchari Sangh Dr Shashikant Mourya said that they are fed up of the assurances and now want orders in written. “The department has been giving assurance over our demands for last couple of years but no action has been taken yet. We had called off our strike earlier on the assurance but this time, we will not,” Mourya said.

He added that they are not afraid of being terminated as the department had already terminated thrice earlier only to fulfill their demands. “We have only two demands which include regularisation of contractual employees who have been working for years and to revoke the termination of the employees who were demanding their rights,” Mourya added. More than 450 contractual employees in Indore and 24,000 across the state are on agitation.