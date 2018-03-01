Indore: With an aim to make people aware of harms of chemical colours and to teach them making natural colours through solar energy, Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Development at Sanawadia has been giving training to people of all walks of life for preparing such colours through flowers and natural ingredients.

In last 5 days, people of different age-groups have enthusiastically participated in the learning process as a step to save the Mother Nature. These include post graduate students and faculties of Prestige Institute, Chameli Devi Institute of Management, Col Academy (Mhow), and others.

Dr Janak McGilligan explained the sole purpose of training to make people responsible producers and consumers. “We need to make sustainable choices in favour of environment. We are fortunate to have all seasons those bring us all natural flora and fauna and in this month we get abundance of palash, poi, oranges, beetroot and roses in our gardens,” she said.

Using natural colours people can prevent poisoning soil and water and also empowering the rural women by buying such colours.