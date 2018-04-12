Indore: Jharkhand teenager siphons off Rs 50K from credit card, held

Indore: The team of state cyber cell has arrested a youth for stealing Rs 50,000 by hacking the credit card and email ID of a local resident. Accused Deepak Kumar, 19, has been arrested from Jhakhand. He was brought to city on Wednesday.

Superintendent of police (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said Vijay Nagar resident Anand Devaliya had lodged a complaint in October 2017 that Rs 50,000 (600 Euros) were stolen from his credit card by an unidentified person after hacking his email ID. The investigation carried out by sub inspector Ashutosh Mithas revealed that money stolen from Devaliya’s account was transferred to digital cash wallet of Development Bank of Singapore and Lxaris Wallet of Entropay, a payment bank of England.

During the investigation, it was found that the money was later transferred to the bank account of Jyotsna Dangi in Jharkhand. A team of cyber cell was sent to Jharkhand to collect further details and to nab the accused. A team led by inspector Ambarish Mishra reached the residence of Jyotsna in Palamu district in Jharkhand. Jyotsna’s 19-year-old brother Deepak Kumar was on the run after he came to know that police team reached his residence in Palamu.

During interrogation, Deepak admitted stealing money from credit card and said he wanted to be like Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook. The accused told police that he learned hacking and carding technique from YouTube and Google. A mobile phone was also recovered from the accused. The police managed to freeze Rs 50, 000.