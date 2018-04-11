Indore: Japan to share technology, expertise on 3Rs with India

Indore: Japan on Tuesday announced plans to share its technology and expertise on 3Rs – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle — with India and called upon its south Asian partner to work together on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“India and Japan share the same values of sustainable development and the principle of 3Rs. We are with India and will share our technology and expertise with India for 3Rs,” said Japan’s environment minister Tadahiko Ito while addressing the inaugural function of 8th Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific at Brilliant Convention Centre here on Tuesday.

The forum organised by union housing and urban affairs ministry and Madhya Pradesh government was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ito, senior economic affairs officer at UN Birgitte Bryld and MP urban development minister and housing minister Maya Singh.

The theme of the event is, ‘Achieving Clean Water, Clean Land and Clean Air through 3R and Resource Efficiency – A 21st Century Vision for Asia-Pacific Communities.’ The United Nations Centre for Regional Development (UNCRD) has been organising ‘Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific’ since 2009 with the support of Japan government to promote 3Rs of waste.

Representatives from nearly 40 countries and mayors from India and abroad are participating in the event, which will continue till April 12. In his address, Ito said that India and Japan should work together for achieving SDGs.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ito said that while they were talking about 3Rs, Modi gave vision of 6Rs for sustainable development– Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover, Redesign and Remanufacture. He also lauded India’s Clean India Mission and said Indian government is not only promoting cleanliness and hygiene in the country but also promoting use of toilets, which is good.

Japanese minister Ito said that he was told that Indore is India’s cleanest city. “On my arrival to Indore, I looked everywhere but could not find garbage. Indore is really garbage-free,” he said. He stressed on the need for making Asia greener and said immediate steps should be taken in this direction. “Let’s start this from Indore,” he remarked.

Ito also used the platform to promote a famous Japanese children’s book, Mottainai Grandma, which is about wastefulness and was released in Hindi and English in New Delhi in January. Providing details of 3R Forum, ministry of housing and urban affairs secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said 3R Forum has been conceptualised by Government of Japan and United Nations Centre for Regional Development (UNCRD) as an occasion to engage Asia Pacific countries to deliberate on issues that can mainstream 3Rs in the overall policy, planning and development processes and shaping strategies.

During the event, a book titled, Conservation in Lifestyle: Indian Heritage, was also released on the occasion, which carries references to 3R mentioned in Indian ancient texts.

Tokyo leads in scientific solid waste management: Puri

Minister of state (independent charge) for housing and urban affairs Hardeep S Puri said that Tokyo leads in scientific disposal of solid waste in the world. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fully moving towards scientific way of solid waste disposal.

Puri said his ministry is promoting scientific processing of waste, using the principles of 3R, and actively engaged in behaviour change initiatives, including messaging through mass media and interpersonal communications. He said his ministry is promoting waste segregation at source to not only reduce the total amount of waste going to landfills but also to ensure improved quality of waste reaching waste processing plants.

80% population to live in cities by 2030: UN

Birgitte Bryld, senior economic affairs officer, division for sustainable development, UN DESA, said solid waste management would become a major cause of concern in cities if the problem was not addressed. The growing population in the city will compound the problem as urbanisation is rapid and it will soon become a challenge to provided resources to all people in cities. “By 2030, 80 percent of world population will live in city,” Bryld said.

Principles of 3R have been part of Indian culture: Tai

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the principles of 3R have been an integral part of Indian culture. Preserving biodiversity, sustainable living and peaceful co-existence with nature have been the guiding philosophy of the Indian way of life and have always been part of teachings of ancient scriptures. Mahajan reminded the Mayors and the municipal commissioners that they have special responsibility to maintain cleanliness in their cities to promote concept of 3R. She also sought cooperation of businessmen for Clean India Mission.

State pursuing SDGs: Maya Singh

MP minster for urban development and housing Maya Singh said that the state government is focusing on sustainable development through 3R principles in waste management policies in all cities. She said Madhya Pradesh has laid emphasis on zero waste society.