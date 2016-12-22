Indore: Jan Sunwai for differently abled held

Free Press Journal
Dec 22, 2016
Burhanpur: A Jan Sunwai was held for differently abled people at collectorate on Tuesday by collector Deepak Singh. People suffering with any kind of physical disability shared their issues with Singh. Chief executive officer Amitabh Sarvaiya, deputy collector Sumer Singh Mujalda, city magistrate Sohan Kanash, SDM Shyamendra Jaiswal, many officers were also present.

