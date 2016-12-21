Indore: Jain seers welcomed after 600-km march

Khwasa: The Jain community Khwasa welcomed the grand march of 600-km by Jainachaarya Jinchandra Sagarsuri, Jainacharya Hemchandrasagar Suruji and 75 other monks with drums and bands here. The seers’ rest house was at Bachpan play, Thandla Road. There were more than 300 people in this march. There were religious programmes the entire day at the rest house followed by a religious discourse by the Gurudev himself, who was welcomed by union president Kantilal Wargecha. The march began from Ratlam and was organised by Shekhar Sushulaben Bhanwarlal Kanswa.