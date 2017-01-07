Indore: Jail Road, here fear of theft still lingers

Indore: Jail Road, one of the busiest roads of the city, has seen crime rate drop down in recent times. The area was plagued with thefts and loots but since the police increased their patrolling, the number of such incidents has dropped drastically. However, as it is one of the main markets particularly for mobile phones and accessories and is visited by traders from other cities very often the fear of robberies and thefts lingers on.

So far as thefts are concerned, one theft in which thieves entered a dress material showroom from terrace to steal clothing material created storm in the area. Moreover the area was notorious for two-wheeler thefts because there is no parking available here and people park vehicles wherever they like. Police some time ago nabbed a gang selling fake phones of a branded company and seized a huge cache of such phones from them.

Lokesh Joshi, a resident, said that crimes have dropped drastically compared to the past and added that though police patrol the area in the night they should increase vigilance in day time to make traders feel safe.

Mitesh Sikarwar, a trader coming in for purchases, said that though no crimes have been reported he still exercises caution whenever he is in the area to make his purchases as the area is heavily crowded.

Jitendra Verma, a resident of Kumhar Mohalla adjacent to Jail Road, said that 2-wheeler thefts are high here as there is no parking available and this forces people to park in by-lanes or anywhere. Lanes are thus choked giving advantage to thieves, he added.

Major crime

On July 11, 2013, thieves injured one Dharmendra Khuresia when they were trying to break into a shop and Khuresia had caught them. However, the commotion woke up others forcing the thieves to flee from the spot.

On March 17, 2015, a crime branch team raided a mobile repairing shop in Jail Road and arrested its owner on charges of changing IMIE numbers of phones to avoid tracking. The accused charged Rs 500 for the job and posed security threat as such.

On August 14, 2012, thieves broke into a dress material showroom and stole material worth lakhs. Thieves had entered from the rooftop and perpetrated the thefts.

On December 12, 2012, a crime branch team raided several shops and arrested six persons, who were selling phones of fake brands. The team had seized huge cache of phones from their possession.

“Police patrolling has increased and has helped curb crimes but people still need to be cautious.”

Sandeep Saheta, Trader

“Area was notorious for 2-wheeler thefts but such incident has occurred in the past six months.”

Rajesh Sisodia, Resident

“Crimes have dropped comparatively as traders are more alert and CCTV cameras have been installed.”

Mahendra Khushwah, Trader

“Even the area is relatively calm and people still need to exercise caution and keep an eye open for suspicious characters.”

Manish Rajani, Resident