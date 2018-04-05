Indore: “It shows Chouhan govt’s weakness,” says Raj Babbar

Indore: Congress leader Raj Babbar on Wednesday slammed state government over its decision to accord minister of state (MoS) status to five Hindu religious leaders ahead of assembly polls due later this year.

Babbar, the UP Congress chief, said the move showed Chouhan’s weakness, that he has to rely on religious leaders for victory in assembly polls. “This shows weakness of Chouhan. He thinks they can win election, which seems impossible now, relying on the saffron-clad religious leaders,” he said in New Delhi.

Babbar, however, said the move won’t yield results for ruling BJP as poll results are decided by a wave of people and “not by that of religious leaders”. Hitting out at the religious leaders, the Congress leader said they should relinquish their roles as monks and hermits and instead get back to household activities.