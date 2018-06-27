Indore: It is not monsoon, says met department as rain flood roads

Indore: Moderate to heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday morning, which pulled down day temperature by five degrees Celsius from normal. The rainfall caused water logging and subsequent traffic chaos on major roads. The regional meteorological department said city received 31.4 mm (1.23 inch) rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday. With this, city received total rainfall of 111 mm (4.37 inches).

Though it rained more than one inch on Tuesday, the regional meteorological department didn’t announce arrival of monsoon in Indore. “Monsoon is likely to arrive in a day or two,” a department official said wishing anonymity.

The city recorded maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday which was five degrees below normal. The minimum temperature at 23.2 degrees Celsius was normal. The residents woke up to dark clouds in the morning. It began with drizzle and it started to rain at 9.30 am.

The few hours of rainfall exposed preparations of Indore Municipal Corporation as it inundated low-lying areas and roads. In no time, scores of city roads were flooded with rainwater due to choked drains. The roads became water logged around Mhow Naka, Lal Bagh, Gangwal Bus Stand, collectorate square, MR 9.

Power supply was also hit in several areas. The residents had a tough time but weather turned pleasant. When the rainfall lessened at 12 noon, people moved out that caused traffic jams.

Water logging in dist hospital, MYH

The pre-monsoon rains hit health services in the city as the District Hospital campus and the basement of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital were filled with water. Patients faced difficulty when the rainwater entered the hospitals. The record room, store room and medicine room of MY Hospital were affected as the basement turned into a mini swimming pool. Patients in District Hospital had to return without medicine due to water logging.