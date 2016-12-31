Indore: Integrating modes for cashless transactions

Indore: Serving people at odd hours and offering them food packages, entrepreneurs Rohit Dawesar, Anand Varandani, Raghuraj Singh and Anil Varandani started a cafe where youngsters living away from their family can hangout.

With their love for exploring different places, drinks and foods, they started the venture in the city of food lovers.

While their business has been running smoothly, demonetisation temporarily brought down their sale. Though they have recovered from sudden steep slide, their customers are still unsure of spending much in the cashless scenario.

With efforts to exchange money for developing good relations with customers and easing transactions, they have been able to counteract the side-effects of demonetisations.

Sharing how demonetisation has affected their business, the founders talked about various pros and cons.

Staying positive and capitalising demonetisation opportunities

Obviously it affected us too as with all industries but not the much we expected. The reason is simple. We already had online payment facility, which eases transactions. Of course, demonetisation had cropped up challenges for running business in profits. We believe every challenge that comes can be used as an opportunity. We even used card swapping machines for home deliveries which eased our customers to pay money directly from their bank accounts, which encouraged them to buy more, eat more. Being optimist, we feel that everyone is learning and adopting cashless mode of transaction, which is beneficial for the country.

Customers are requesting for cash, side-effects of demonetisation

As a business, we might glide through the effect of demonetisation, but people are in trouble. We have customers, who need cash for their day-to-day transactions. One of our strange experiences was when a customer requested cash for swiping a card. Our customers are cancelling orders because they do not have cash. Everyone is requesting if we can exchange money for them. Overall, the condition and the way lifestyle has been affected are heart-breaking. Though we cannot comment on what government plans, but they could have planned and managed the move properly.

Overall market changes for start-up

We now get small denomination notes in coins in abundance which was not at all there in the past. Also, we need to be prepared for cashless transactions. Also even we are helping people to open accounts on paytm and educating them to use cards n all coz only this is how we can survive more.

Struggles and opportunities for start-ups

Every start up now has to integrate all online payment modes in all from start to acquire customers, also shall be prepared for change of Rs 2000 note. Opportunity is that we should organise and change according to future trend by integrating these cashless modes for attracting more and more customers.