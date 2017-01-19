Indore: Insulted for fee, girl attempts suicide

Indore: A 17-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming poison under Rau police station area after she was allegedly insulted by a lady official of her college over non-payment of fees.

Vijay Sing Sisodiya, incharge, Rau police station said that the girl identified as Himanshi Mishra, a resident of Ashok Vihar Colony consumed some poisonous substance at home on Tuesday evening.

Family members admitted her in a private hospital from where she was referred to MY Hospital. Doctors told the police that she is critical and she is not in a condition to give statements. Her mother told Free Press over phone that Himanshi pursuing first year of fashion designing course from a private college at Khandwa Road. January 15 was last date for paying the fee she did not tell her parents about it. On Tuesday, she along with her brother Devanshu went to college to discuss about it when a lady employee of the college insulted her for not paying fee. They also had an argument with that woman employee before returning to home. Himanshi later consumed poison in her room.

Devanshu informed family members about the insult by college official. Her mother alleged that the lady official told Himanshi that there is no need to attend classes if you do not pay fee in full. She was under depression over the matter and consumed poison.