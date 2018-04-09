Indore: Instructors and team, games for kids and adults, laughter session following the talk.Fun-filled celebration of fitness

Indore: Bringing awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyle options, fitness trainer Aarti Maheshwari organised an open fitness and zumba party along with an educational talk about various forms of workouts at Pukhraj Palace on Sunday.

Talking about the event, Aarti said, “We began creating a world of fitness in the city three years back in 2015 when I moved to Indore.” and it was difficult to begin this fitness drive initially.” She started with a handful of people and eventually, spread her message to different communities.

“One must enjoy fitness, so we are promoting fitness with music and not machines,” Aarti said. The party included various fitness activities including zumba, dance, sunburn DJ party and battle of music with zumba. Addressing the gathering, Aarti said, “We all are becoming busier and busier in the rat race for a richer life, but we fail to understand that richness and luxury is primarily determined by our experience of life.”

She defined experience as sum total of mental and physical fitness. “We must be able to walk, jump and dance freely without any inhibitions to celebrate our happiness,” Aarti said. She explained that fitness is must for good experience of life every day. “Another aspect is feeling fit and happy inside, as we know many people suffer from mental illness like depression,” Aarti said.

In non-clinical cases, one can heal from depression through engagement in fun activities with music. “Listening to music for an hour might make it sound monotonous, but dancing to it energises us,” Aarti said. Instructors Yash Chaudhry, Chandan Bari, G’on Khand, Shubham Soni, Pragati Batham and Saurabh Das lead the party and taught interesting steps on music from different eras of Bollywood.

What They Say…

“I am coming from last 3 years and doing zumba on regular basis and social aspect of zumba is different than most workout situations. Zumba helps in improving your dance moves and your physical health in a fun way, which develops self-confidence, and encourages you to return for another workout.”

Anuradha Nyati, Businesswoman

“I learned a lot in last three years and as a dance-based form of fitness, zumba acts as a full-body workout and engaging almost every muscle group of the body in a smooth, comprehensive fitness way. This makes your workout more efficient, and helps you with creating a completely toned body.”

Garima Agrawal, Entrepreneur

“The more fun you have, the more likely you are to want to keep doing it. Zumba is a powerful exercise with a 600 to 1,000-calorie burn in just an hour. I am doing it regularly from last three years and takes out an hour daily for me.”

Piyush Singhal, Charted accountant.