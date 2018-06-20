Indore: Install biometric machines for students’ attendance, says MPMSU to colleges

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University has directed all the medical colleges in the state to install biometric attendance system for students as well. The university said principal/ dean of medical colleges will be responsible if they fail to install the facility.

No deadline has been giving to colleges for installing the machines for students. “We have directed colleges to install biometric machines to start real time monitoring of students’ attendance,” registrar of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Pushpendra Singh Baghel said.

He said students avoid attending courses regularly in medical colleges. Though all medical colleges have installed machines for the faculty members, no medical college in Indore has installed the biometric machines to record students’ attendance.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College spokesperson Dr Rahul Rokade said, “We have biometric system in our college for faculty members and staff. We record students’ attendance manually.” Dr Rokade said he is unaware of university’s directives to install biometric machines for students’ attendance and will act on receiving orders.

Yoga Day

MPMSU has directed medical colleges to complete preparations for organising programme on Yoga Day and to send its report to the university. University has also appointed Dr Manohar Bhandari as the yoga in-charge of MGM Medical College.