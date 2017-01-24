Indore: Inquiry into complaints against college

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 24, 2017 08:01 am
Dewas: A team of officials concerned from Bhopal reached Dewas to inquire into complaints against local Krishnajirao  Pawar Government College. The team took statements of college students. Congress Seva Dal former city organizer Anil Verma, who had filed the complaint, said that complaints that have appeared in newspapers were submitted to higher education department principal secretary Ashish Upadhyay, who had ordered the inquiry. He said that teachers against whom complaints have been made should be removed so that they do not influence the inquiry.

