Dewas: A team of officials concerned from Bhopal reached Dewas to inquire into complaints against local Krishnajirao Pawar Government College. The team took statements of college students. Congress Seva Dal former city organizer Anil Verma, who had filed the complaint, said that complaints that have appeared in newspapers were submitted to higher education department principal secretary Ashish Upadhyay, who had ordered the inquiry. He said that teachers against whom complaints have been made should be removed so that they do not influence the inquiry.
Indore: Inquiry into complaints against college
Tagged with: Bhopal complaints against Dewas Krishnajirao Pawar Government College team of officials
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Trump’s ‘America first’ could work against India
If there is one message from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address from Capitol Hill on Friday, it is that the…
The seductive inward turn of protectionism
In many ways, Trump’s election itself is validation of the instinct of protectionism spreading across the world. It won’t do…
Let us laud RSS for clarity on quota
The reservation issue would continue to haunt the BJP and the RSS all throughout the UP poll campaign and in…
Mere Assembly draft will not heal wounds
The unanimous resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly calling for the return of Kashmiri Pandits who had fled…
Raise tax exemption limit for small businesses
The small industries have been suffering since 2016. The credit given by the banking sector to micro and small industries…