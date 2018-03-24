Indore: Inmates learn ‘come what may, keep smiling’

Indore: Helping correction centre inmates recover from tough times with positivity and peace, yoga instructors Manish Sethi and Bhawna Soni organised a week-long seminar to teach them art of living at the centre concluding on Friday.

In an effort to bring peace and positivity in their life, various activities including yoga, pranayama, meditation and ‘sudarshan kriya’ were taught to the inmates. Sehti attended to men from 9 am to 11 am while Bhavna addressed women from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Addressing the gathering, Sethi said “One can be happy anywhere and everywhere, but we need to have a strong resolution for that.” He elaborated that most of the time people postpone happiness until some perfect future date, but it never arrives.

“We can be happy today and right now, only if we make a resolution to not let anything affect us at all,” Bhawna said. She explained that one has to awaken the valour inside and say, ‘Come what may, I am going to keep smiling!’

“Unpleasant memories are the biggest hindrance for us, causing us to feel angry, hurt, upset and pained,” Sethi said. He explained that to be in the present is a task that can achieve true happiness. “Being in present is simple, just be happy! If we are happy now, the past does not torment us, and the future will take care of itself,” Bhawna said. She elaborated that happiness is a trait that humans can define for themselves.

“In your day to day life, people come and put some negativity in you, and that makes your mind and your determination shaky,” Sethi said. He explained that mind has to be saved from negativity all the time. “You can put a filter to your ears and just smile through it,” Bhawna said. She elaborated that happiness is simple but saving it often difficult.

“One has to keep faith that someone out there cares for us, loves us dearly and then we can find out a way to make our life better,” Bhawna said. She guided them through a series of meditation to frame god in their mind. “What you need to remember at all times is this, ‘There is someone who loves me very dearly, and is taking care of me at all times. He cannot be without me and He is capable of removing any lack that I have’,” Bhawna concluded.