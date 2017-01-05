Indore: Panic like situation prevailed for sometime among residents of Gangadevi Nagar when they found an infant buried in the ground on Wednesday evening. They informed the police about the incident.

According to the police, body of infant was buried there by someone on Wednesday as the residents of the colony spotted some flowers on a mound of soil. They assumed that some people were doing witchcraft.

They immediately informed the police, who recovered the body of infant. It was believed that someone buried the body there. However, police sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation.