Indore: Industrial engineering expo from today

Indore: One of biggest industrial expo of central India will start from Friday at Labh Ganga Exhibition Centre.

The four-day long exhibition will be inaugurated by State industry minister Rajendra Shukla. The event is being jointly organised by Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh and Future Communication.

Yogesh Mehta, secretary AIMP, said that over 180 stalls are being set-up in the exhibition, where units of several sectors including engineering, auto component, automation and robotic and machinery would showcase their products and service.