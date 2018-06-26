Indore: Indore-Veraval weekly train service to be flagged off on June 29

Indore: The weekly Indore-Veraval-Indore train will be flagged off by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan from railway platform number 5 on June 29. Somnath temple, the first of 12 Jyotirlings, is located six kilometres from Veraval. The train will also provide direct connectivity to Rajkot, a commercial city in Gujarat.

Nagesh Namjoshi, ex-member of Passenger Amenities Committee of Railway Board, said special train will be flagged on June 29 but its regular run will start from July 3. After Indore-Jagannath Puri-Indore and Indore-Hyderabad-Indore Humsafar Express, this is another train service launched from Indore.

It will be a 16-coach train, which will have seven sleeper coaches, two AC-III, one AC-II, four general and two seating cum luggage coaches. The train will run from the city on every Tuesday at 10.15 am and reach Veraval on Wednesday at 6.15 pm. From Tuesday, it will depart from Veraval on every Thursday at 8 am and arrive in Indore on Friday at 5.46 pm.

The train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Godhra, Aand, Ahmadabad, Surendra Nagar and Rajkot. LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan gives away documents of loan approved by Union Bank of India in Indore on Monday. Bank MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G was also present.