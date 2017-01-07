Indore: Indore declared open defecation free

Indore: Indore city has been declared free from open defecation by the Union government on Friday on the basis of on-the-spot verification.

Mayor Malini Gaud said that they received a communication from the Centre that the city has done a remarkable job in making the city free from open defecation. Armed with hi-tech gadgets, a 5-member team from Quality Council of India (QCI) on Thursday carried out survey to examine sanitation situation in the city.

The team members inspected various spots, took feedback from citizens on sanitation situation in the city and clicked photographs of different sites from hand-held gadgets, uploading the same on QCI website from the spot.

The entire survey report was being prepared online. No paper was used by the team members to note down anything during the survey.

The members divided themselves in separate teams and toured the city.

They went on to make physical verification of claims made by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) regarding construction of more than 12,500 individual and public toilets in the city.

Officials of the IMC, who accompanied the team members, were not allowed to be in the proximity where feedback from the citizens was being taken by them.

It was believed that the QCI team, which had carried out confidential inspection in the city on Wednesday, was suggesting spots to the team came here for formal review of sanitation and cleanliness situation.

After touring the city, the team members went to check ground reality and they found the claims true and on their recommendation the city has been declared free from open defecation.

Post-inspection, the team members met the IMC officials and collected records pertaining to measures taken by them to keep the city clean and hygienic.

Under Swachh Survekshan programme, ranking has been awarded to the city on the outcome of the survey report.

As part of the Swachh programme, about 500 cities across the country are to be granted rankings for cleanliness and sanitation.

The cities are to be evaluated by collection of data from municipal bodies, data collected from direct observation by the central teams and citizens’ feedback.

All these three put together have 111 parameters and the maximum marks that a city can get are 2,000.

Indore, which was ranked 25th in the last survey, is aiming high, given the works done by it to deal with garbage menace and check open defecation.

After rural Indore , Indore city has also been declared open free from defecation.