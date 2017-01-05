Indore: Indefinite protest over approving Agri college’s land for court complex

Indore: New district court complex project is once again in the eye of storm as the state government approved a major portion of College of agriculture’s land for it.

Last year protests were held to preserve Pipliyahana pond but this time for saving college land.

Students, environmentalists and various unions on Wednesday went on an indefinite strike protesting against the government’s move.

Environmentalists Padma Shri TGK Kutty Menon and Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe are among the protestors who said that the stir would be called off only when the government shelved its decision.

“We are not against construction of new court complex but it should not be at the cost of land meant for other vital purposes. Doesn’t the government know that important agriculture researches are being conducted on the land which has been approved for the court complex,” said Menon.

He said that it was beyond his understanding why the government’s identifies such land for the court complex which could hit other vital interests.

“Previously it had identified land near Pipliyahana pond and this time land belonging to agriculture college. There are so many other nazul lands in the city. Any of them can be allocated for the complex,” he said.

Mondhe agreed to Menon saying that there are many empty plots and grounds in and around the district court campus which could be allocated for its expansion.

He also stated that there is no need for only horizontal expansion of the court. “A multi-storey building can be constructed on the present campus of the court which will meet all its space requirements,” he added.

Agriculture College has 59 hectare of land of which 20 acres have been approved for the court complex. Alumni Association president Akhilesh Saraf said that nobody is happy with this decision of government. He stated that they would fight against this decision of government at all possible forums and even file a public interest litigation if need be.

Initially, the protest had begun with members of members of All India Association of Agriculture Graduates, Indian Farmers Association, Farmers Union under the banner of Alumni Association staged a sit-in outside the college campus. But heavy police reached the scene when students of the college shouting slogans “Desh Ka Culture, Agriculture” reached the venue and joined the protest.

An office bearer of college student union, Kamlesh Mobiya said that the students won’t allow government to take away even an inch of their college’s land.

“We will take to streets if any attempt to snatch our land will be made,” he added.

CM’s office seeks collector’s report

Chief Minister Office has asked collector P Narahari to go through the matter and submit its report. The move comes in following a letter by Agriculture University vice chancellor Anil Kumar Singh to the Chief Minister to reconsider the government’s decision of giving away the college’s land for the court complex. In his letter, Singh has reportedly read that agriculture related research work at the college would be hit if its land was allocated to the court complex project.

Previous site of project was Pipliyahana pond

Previously, a land near Pipliyahana pond was allocated for the court complex. But as the construction of the complex had begun, several social workers, nature lovers and public representatives have staged a protest flaying government decision of allocated land for the complex near the pond stating that the complex would harm the existence of the water body. Following the protest, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered for halting of construction work and announced that the court complex would not be setup near the pond.