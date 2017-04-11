Indore: Incubation centre set up at Crystal IT Park

Indore: The industry department has set-up a 35-seater incubation centre in Crystal IT Park. The centre would avail opportunity to those youths who wish to roll-out startup or those who recently passed out from colleges. Besides providing space at the center, mentoring through sector specialist is also being offered to them. So that they can set up their business in more organised manner.

Separate arrangements are being made for planning and technical guidance to them. Induction process for the centre is being uploaded on website of Audhyogic Kendra Vikas Nigam. Maximum six month training would be given to youngsters. AKVN Indore has fixed entry fee for young entrepreneurs Rs 2500 and Rs 1000 per month for students.