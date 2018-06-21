Indore: Include government schemes in PhD studies, says Governor Anandiben Patel

Indore: Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday asked institutions to include government schemes in doctorate courses. “If govt schemes will be a part of PhD studies, it will be easier to create awareness among citizens. Government schemes should be topic of PhD stuidies,” she said at a function organised at a medical institute in the city. She expressed concern over ragging incidents and said Indore ranks second in most reported ragging cases in the country.

The governor commended efforts of Jain community for its contribution country’s development. She congratulated Naypadmsagarji Maharaj, the founder and mentor of JIO, for creating global awareness about Jain lifestyle, culture and heritage.

Union minister of state for water resources Arjun Ram Meghwal praised Indore for being India’s cleanest city. He shared his experience of meeting a group of girls from Indore in a train who were keeping all the plastic garbage in their bags.