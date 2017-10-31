Indore: Impressive display of many hues of India

Indore: Promoting Indian culture and skills, Indore Sahodaya Schools Complex organised an inter-school folk dance competition at one of its schools on Monday. Dance groups from 15 schools of the city participated in the competition. With enthusiasm and zeal to win, groups presented folk dances of various parts of the country.

Dressed in colourful attires, students presented cultures and rituals of different states. Some of the striking performances were based on Assam, Tamil Nadu, Malwa, Bengal and Rajasthan as shared by school coordinator Sudha Pandey. “Colours of India were aptly presented in the beautifully choreographed dances by all the schools,” she said. After the performance, judges Nivedita Khandelwal, Tilottama Bansal and Garv Dhote addressed the gathering.

“It was a tough competition. All the students performed well, making it tough to picking out the best three,” Nivedita said. Suggesting a modification to a group of students, she explained the importance of eye movements in a dance performance.

“The group had beautiful choreography and good dancers, but with goggles covering the eyes, beauty of the dance vanished and viewers could not connect with the feel of the performance,” Nivedita said. The school had performed on a Nimadi folk song. Sharing her views, Tilottama said, “Dancers need to be aptly dressed for a performance in a way that no part of the dress falls or distorts a performance.” She explained to a group of performers that stage is a show that must go on. “You need to be prepared in every sense for the stage, it shows your commitment,” Tilottama said.

The three best performance awards were bagged by Emerald Heights International School (EHIS), SICA School and New Digambar Public School (NDPS).

NDPS students had performed a Haryani dance dressed in flared ‘lehenga’ with ‘matki’ as a prop. EHIS students brought the flavor of Tamil Nadu to the stage in their half silk sari and golden jewels. Bringing the culture of tribes of Chhattisgarh tot the stage, SICA students wore cotton saris with silver jewels.