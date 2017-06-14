Indore: Imitating father in spirit and values

Indore: Life teaches more than what books can. And this Jaiswal family is no exception. 44-year-old provident fund officer Avinash Jaiswal talks about various ups and downs in his life and how he learnt to handle tough situations from his father.

Unfolding the story from beginning, Avinash said “We used to be a rich family, with my grandfather having three houses apart from other luxuries in life. But, everything changed after his partner deserted him with all the money, leaving us in heavy debt. My father, late ayurveda doctor Vishnu Kumar Jaiswal was a kid at that time. Life had taken a toll, as from riches we were thrown to rags,”

Thus, began the struggle. Avinash’s grandfather opened a pan shop to earn a living anew and with his little earning brought up his children. “My father grew up in financial stiffness. He used to work at the small pan store and at the same time study after the shop was closed. Vowed to get a better life for his children, he decided to become a doctor,” Avinash said.

“My grandfather was too weak to fund his MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine) study, and he was thus forced to take up BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery). However, after a tough struggle though he could manage to gather college fee, he could not afford books,” Avinash reminisced, adding in the same breathe “My father used to borrow books from his friends and visit their homes to study.”

Ultimately, he defeated all the odds to become an ayurveda doctor. However, he never dreamt of riches. “As a child, I have never seen my father, wishing for riches. Being a doctor, he just wanted to serve people. Having experienced the life of underprivileged himself, my father wanted to work for the poor and therefore, used to charge a nominal fee from his patients or at times even treated them for free” Avinash said.

Describing what inspired him more Avinash spoke about some anecdotes that made his father a hero in his eyes.

“I saw my dad facing all the challenges with a smile, perhaps to let us feel happy. My respect to him doubled, when he supported me to marry my love at the time when love marriage was a social taboo,” Avinash said.

Speaking about his down to earth living, which he borrowed from his father, Avinash said “I have always seen my father helping my mother, who was a school teacher and always busy. My dad never had any ego; rather he helped her in household chores and taking care of our needs.”

All these struggles and values in his father made Avinash a similar kind of personality, who never hesitates to face challenges in life, be it familial or financial, with a smile. “I always recall my father’s attitude towards life and it helps me look at tough times as opportunities of growth,” Avinash said. Such positivity and humbleness have become a cultural trademark of the Jaiswal family, as Avinash is now passing on the baton to his 19-year-old son Sparsh Jaiswal.