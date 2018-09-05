Indore: IMC sets up digital camps to recover taxes

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday set up camps across the city to accept taxes through digital payment. The camps will be held in different parts of city till September 20 from 11 am to 3.30 pm.“Camps were set up to encourage digital payments. People in large numbers turned up at the camps and paid property tax, water cess and utility charges for garbage collection using debit and credit cards,” IMC revenue department incharge Suraj Kero said.

The camps were set up at 76 locations including Gold and Silver Jewellery Association office at Chhota Sarafa, Vyapari Association at Sitlamata Bazaar, Vasundhara Complex on Maal Godown Road, New Sanyogitaganj Association office, Heera Nagar Main Road, Mechanic Nagar, Gujarati School on Maharani Road, Oman Plaza, Rajendra Nagar railway station etc.

“The camps were planned in such a way that entire city is covered,” Kero said.On Wednesday, the camps will be set up in Jaiswal Sahu Samaj Dharmshala (Mehta Colony), Chandrashekhar Colony, Shiv temple near Banganga bridge, Kushwaha Nagar, Jineshwar School (Shukhliya), opposite Meghdoot garden, Panchmukhi Temple MR-9, Sunny Properties (Dewas Naka), Industry House (Panchsheel Nagar main road), Preetamdas Sabhagrah (Sadhuvaswani Nagar), Usha Nagar main road and Navlakha.