Indore: IMC releases fresh list of 102 illegal colonies for regularisation

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday released a list of 102 more illegal colonies, which will be regularised soon. The list includes colonies from all parts of the city. “After completing due process, we released final list of 102 colonies, which qualify for regularisation,” said deputy municipal commissioner Arun Sharma who heads IMC colony cell. Sharma said list of colonies will be sent to tehsildars for further action. “Once their approval is obtained, the process for regularisation will start,” he added.

Earlier, the IMC had released list of 101 colonies of which 96 were found viable for regularisation. If both the lists are clubbed, the total of colonies to be regularised will reach 198. About one-and-a-half-years ago, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced plans to regularise illegal colonies in state after move to declare Tulsi Nagar as “illegal locality” invited protests by residents.

After receiving directions from government, IMC prepared a list of 572 illegal colonies in the city. Later, 24 more illegal colonies were identified, taking their total number to 596. Out of them, 96 colonies were shortlisted for regularisation in first phase. In the second phase, 102 colonies were shortlisted and final list was released after addressing objections.

65 colonies under consideration

IMC is going through documents of 65 more colonies. Sharma said few of them could fit into criteria of regularisation. “Rest will be declared unfit for regularisation,” he said. The IMC would also release list of non-regularised illegal colonies. “There are many colonies, which can’t be regularised due to different reasons. We will release list of such colonies also,” Sharma said. The colonies, which can’t be regularised include those that were developed either on nazul land or on green belt.