Indore: IMC razes two residential buildings ahead of monsoon

Indore: Ahead of monsoon, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday demolished two dilapidated residential buildings, which were threat to life of people. The IMC’s removal gang accompanied by policemen reached Shakkar Bazaar and Silawatpura and knocked down houses, which were put in the category of dangerous buildings.

Additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh said commissioner Ashish Singh has directed to pull down all the dangerous structures in the city before monsoon sets in. “Therefore, demolition drive was carried out on Monday,” he said.

A three-storey house of Govardhan Neema in Shakkar Bazaar and one building of Rajesh Tiwari in Silawatpura was pulled down. “Neema’s house was in very poor condition,” IMC building officer OP Goyal said. After Hotel MS in Sarvate bus stand area collapsed killing 10 people, the IMC has been acting against dilapidated buildings especially those are threat to human lives. In a recent meeting, the municipal commissioner had directed removal gang to do away with all the dangerous buildings before monsoon. The IMC had so far demolished 30 dangerous buildings in the city.