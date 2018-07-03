Indore: IMC pulls down five rickety buildings 

Indore: Two days after a portion of a dilapidated building in Sarafa collapsed, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday demolished five houses whose structures had become weak. “Three houses were located at Biyabani main road and two in Parsi Mohalla,” additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh said.

The IMC removal gang accompanied by police personnel reached Biyabani main road and started demolishing structures declared dangerous in view of monsoon. A two-storey house owned by Ram Mohammad Ghulam, a residential building owned by Yamunabai and a house owned by Ahilyabai on Biyabani main road were demolished.

Besides, Ghanshyam Vyas and Khushhal Singh’s houses in Parsi Mohalla were also demolished as they were found to be dangerous. After Hotel MS in Sarvate bus stand area collapsed killing 10 people on February 28 this year, the IMC has been acting against dilapidated buildings especially those that are threat to human lives. On Saturday, a portion of dilapidated building had collapsed in Sarafa.