Indore: IMC, IDA at loggerheads over property tax dues

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Indore Development Authority (IDA) have come face to face over issues related to property tax. While IMC has sent a letter to IDA demanding Rs 40 crore as property tax, the latter replied that IMC’s calculation is wrong. IMC revenue department incharge Suraj Kero said they calculated property tax on various residential and commercial schemes of IDA. “The tax amounts to a whopping Rs 40.27 crore for 2018-19,” he said.

The tax is pending on 15 IDA schemes. The IMC asked IDA to pay tax at the earliest. Replying to IMC, IDA stated that its calculation is faulty. “Total tax on 15 schemes is about Rs 23.79 crore,” IDA said. The IDA had sent an excel sheet of tax it calculated and asked IMC to correct its records. Kero said IMC will hold a meeting with IDA for clearing issue so that no conflicts arise.

Two years ago, the two agencies had locked horns over property tax dispute. The IMC had threatened not to approve maps of IDA if it did not pay property tax it calculated. The then divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey had to intervene in the matter.

Tax of sold properties included: IDA

Claiming faulty calculation by IMC, IDA stated corporation added tax of sold properties also. “The IDA is not liable to pay tax on sold properties. For that, IMC has to recover tax from property owners,” IDA sources said.