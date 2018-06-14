Indore: IMC demolishes dangerous buildings

Indore: Ahead of monsoon, Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday demolished four dangerous houses even as one owner knocked down his own structure after receiving notice from the Corporation. Removal gang of IMC accompanied by police personnel demolished houses, which were put in category of dangerous building ahead of monsoon.

Additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh said that commissioner Ashish Singh had instructed them to pull down all the dangerous structures in the city before monsoon sets in. “In view of that, the demolition drive was carried out on Tuesday,” he said.

Three houses were demolished in Silawatpur while one house was pulled down in Biyabani. Besides, one person Ramesh Rathore pulled down his own house on receiving notice from IMC that his house is in category of dangerous houses. After Hotel MS in Sarvate bus stand area collapsed killing 10 people, the IMC has been acting against dilapidated buildings; especially those are threat to human lives.

In a recent meeting, the municipal commissioner had instructed removal gang to do away with all the dangerous buildings before the monsoon arrives. As per a rough estimate, the IMC had so far demolished around 20 dangerous buildings in the city.