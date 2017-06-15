Indore: IMC budget for 2017-18 passed amid accusations and spats

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) budget for 2017-18 was passed with voice vote on Wednesday without any amendments even as mayor Malini Gaud agreed to inculcate suggestions given by the ruling BJP, opposition and independent corporators. The House, however, witnessed dins several times during the six-hour debate on budget forcing speaker Ajay Singh Narooka to suspend the proceedings for lunch.

The session was all about controversial statements, direct allegations and out in open power packed statements. Though it wasn’t a rare sight when both the parties squabbled with each other, the direct allegations and controversial statements made by the leaders gave the event the spicy twist it deserved. The political giants came face to face on various public related issues during the meet.

The Congress leaders criticised the budget stating it had nothing new to offer. They also blamed IMC for not taking care of the monuments, callous behaviour of IMC officials and for demolishing the houses without any plan for shifting residents.

Leader of Opposition Fozia Sheikh Alim said: “People are threatened by the yellow vehicles of IMC officials and they are afraid of them even more than they are afraid of the police. Commissioner and mayor have given ‘Motorola’ sets to the CSI and sanitation inspectors who have started threatening people to show their influence and keep giving false reports to the officials sitting in IMC.”

She also said IMC was not taking care of heritage monuments like Krishnapura Chhatri and others which were in pathetic state.

“Due to the poor state of Gandhi Hall, we couldn’t organise the budget session there as water was leaking from everywhere, thanks to the negligence of IMC,” she added.

Countering this, mayor-in-council member Shankar Yadav said the Congress failed in proving any sustainable charges and they were raising the charges only to waste the House’s time. “Congress leaders’ have chosen the place for the budget session and now they are alleging negligence of IMC,” he said. During his speech, Yadav emphasised development of pedestrian lanes, water supply and other issues.

Congress corporator Chhote Yadav too raised the issue of tender given to survey door to door garbage collection and asked the ruling BJP to share the information of survey and list of shops and houses per ward on which the door to door garbage collection had been started. Yadav alleged corruption against commissioner Manish Singh and MIC members after the speaker refused to take his question on the list.Yadav later accused IMC of corruption in development of 311 app saying Rs 33 lakh were given for developing the app which could be developed in just Rs 2 lakh.

However, MIC member Sudhir Dedge sidestepped all the questions with the excuse of forming an investigation committee and requested a month’s time to reply to questions of Yadav and other opposition leaders. The discussion on budget which started at 11 am ended at 5.30 pm after which the budget was passed with voice vote.

How can we clean rivers in 8 years if they were contaminated for 70 years: BJP corporators

Over the allegation of no work for cleaning and rejuvenating Khan River, opposition leader Foujiya Alim said the work for cleaning the river was continuing for last eight years but the condition was still same.

“IMC has spent crores but the cleaning of river has been done on papers only. A pile of filth near Sanjay Setu is a blot on the city’s image and it is again mixing with the river but the responsible are sleeping,” she said.

Corporator Balram Verma countered the allegations and said they could not clean the river in just eight years as it was being contaminated for 70 years. BJP and Congress corporators shouted over each other over the work done in last 70 years.

BJP corporators oppose Jitu Patwari, don’t let him speak

After the speech of leader of opposition Foziya Sheikh Alim, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari also tried to speak in the House but corporator Manoj Mishra objected to it and called Patwari the one involved in setting the city on fire in the garb of farmers. A din was created after the statement of Mishra and both BJP and Congress leaders started creating ruckus over the issue of farmers’ agitation. BJP leaders were alleging that Congress leaders, especially Jitu Patwari, fuelled the agitation and made it violent while Congress leaders criticised the ruling party for killing the farmers. Later, speaker Ajay Singh Narooka suspended the house for lunch. Patwari didn’t return after lunch.

Suggestion of hike in corporators’ remuneration accepted unanimously

Independent corporator Rubina Khan suggested increasing the remuneration for corporators from Rs 6,000 to at least Rs 25,000. The suggestion was accepted by the House and the Mayor assured to put the matter before legislative assembly.