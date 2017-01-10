Indore: IMA, Indore to stage protest against NEXT

Indore: On the call of Indian Medical Association, the Indore branch of IMA will hold a protest against NEXT, the proposed exit exam for MBBS students, on February 2. The IMA has also appealed to students to bunk their classes on the day to participate in rallies and dharnas to be held to protest against the exam.

President of IMA-Indore Dr Sanjay Londhe said, “MBBS students already facing many exams and they get admission through an all-India level exam. Students don’t have time for their own and now government is planning to put more burdens on them.”

He said that the government has been giving relaxation to foreign students from this exam and also giving permission to AYUSH practitioners for practising modern medicine without any exam.

“We will not let our budding doctors to face such brunt and will lead them to oppose the tyranny of the government. We will organise rally and dharna on February 2 in which students of 5 medical colleges of Indore will participate,” Dr Londhe added.