Indore: IIT Indore hostellers move from Silver Springs to Simrol

Indore: BTech students of Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore), who have been residing in rented accommodations at Silver Springs, have moved to their newly constructed campus in Simrol.

“Hostel building of IIT Indore is ready so BTech students living temporarily in the buildings of Silver Springs have been moved to their Simrol campus,” IIT Indore media in-charge Nirmala Menon said.

She said that only PhD students are residing in Silver Springs now. “When another hostel building will be ready, they would also be moved to Simrol,” she added.

Established in 2009, IIT Indore had started its operation from the campus Institute of Engineering Technology (IET), DAVV.

As per the initial MoU with the DAVV, IIT Indore had to vacate the IET campus by December 2012.

At that time, it was planned that IIT Indore would complete construction of its campus on the 500-acre land allocated to it at Simrol by December 2012 and subsequently shift there. But things didn’t go according to plan.

In a setback to IIT Indore, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) in 2010 denied permission of diversion of 80 hectares forestland which was part of the 500 acres of land meant for the institute. This development had hit the construction plan of IIT Indore and forced it to request the DAVV to let it continue its operations from the IET building till 2015.

The request initially was rejected but with the Central and State governments pitching for IIT Indore, the DAVV agreed to the request. With the hike in number of students and faculty members, IIT realised that the IET building alone would not be able to fulfill its increasing space requirement and it took another campus in Pithampur – PACL campus – on rent.

Residential quarters in Silver Springs were taken on rent by the institute in establishment year itself.

Before things get more complicated for IIT Indore, the MoEF approved its plea of diversion of forestland falling on the site meant for the institute’s campus. Construction of IIT Indore had begun in 2014 and in September, 2015, the institute vacated IET campus and later PACL campus and shifted classes and labs to its permanent premises.

The only rented buildings, the IIT Indore using was of Silver Springs. And now, most of the students have been shifted from Silver Springs to Simrol.

Constructions of IIT’s buildings at Simrol campus is going on in full swing and is likely to take shape in next few months.